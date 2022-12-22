SCI-TECHWORLD

Netflix plans to end password sharing in early 2023

NewsWire
0
0

Streaming giant Netflix is reportedly planning to put an end to its password sharing feature in early 2023.

Previously, there were rumours about the end of password sharing, but the changes are set to officially go into effect next year, reports MacRumors.

Netflix has long been aware that password sharing is a problem that negatively affects its earnings, but the rise in subscriptions in 2020 led the company to avoid addressing the issue.

Because of the revenue downfall this year and the platform’s first subscriber loss in 10 years, Netflix CEO Reed Hastings decided it was time to take action on the issue.

Starting next year, the company plans to ask users who share accounts with others outside of their household to pay for the same, the report said.

In October, the streaming giant had announced the ‘Profile Transfer’ feature to prevent password sharing that had been rolled out to all members globally.

Netflix on Wednesday also announced that it will launch ‘Nike Training Club’ on December 30, 2022, with which users will be able to stream fitness content.

20221222-122608

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    SpaceX targeting to launch 52 missions this year

    India’s 5G auction hits Rs 1.5 lakh cr, bids to continue:...

    Twitter delays launch of Blue subscription service after US midterms

    Noida-based edtech startup Classplus raises $70 mn