Netflix sets new record with 160 Emmy nominations

Streaming giant Netflix broke the record for most nominations that any network, studio or streaming platform has ever earned, with 160 Emmy nominations this year. The streaming platform smashed the record set by the cable network HBO last year, with 137 nominations. This year, HBO is second with 107 nominations.

This is the second time that Netflix has bested HBO. In 2018, the streamer ended HBO’s 17-year Emmy nomination domination by landing 112 nods to HBO’s 108.

This year, Netflix has been nominated in 10 of the 11 major categories that were unveiled during the TV Academy’s live-stream announcement, including three nominations for Outstanding Drama Series, four nominations for Outstanding Television Movie and five nominations for Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded).