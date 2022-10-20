SCI-TECHWORLD

Netflix to roll out password-sharing crackdown globally next year

NewsWire
0
0

Popular streaming platform Netflix has announced that it is planning to crack down on password sharing beginning in 2023.

According to a report by The Verge, Netflix has plans to start allowing subscribers to create sub-accounts next year as part of its “monetising account sharing” strategy.

Recently, Netflix gained 2.41 million subscribers in the July-September quarter, bringing the total to 223.09 million globally.

The company said it has grown by 1,04,000 paid subscribers in the US and Canada over the last three months, up from 73,000 in the same period the previous year, and says it remains committed to the “bingeable release model”.

Earlier this year, Netflix experienced its first drop in subscribers in over a decade this quarter, as its subscriber count fell by 1.3 million in the US and Canada and 1 million worldwide.

To address this, Netflix gradually began weaning users away from exchanging passwords, the report said.

It conducted tests in Chile, Costa Rica, and Peru, where the streaming platform prompted users to pay extra if someone used their subscription outside of their household when the subscription was owned by them.

Nteflix announced last week that it is rolling out its $6.99 per month ad-supported tier, called “Basic”, on November 3 in the US, Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Mexico, Spain, and the UK, the report added.

Moreover, Netflix partnered with Microsoft to serve ads to users that will last anywhere from 15 to 30 seconds.

20221020-135004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    China’s wearable device shipments up 25.4% in 2021: Report

    Cryptominers hit ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ fans while torrenting

    Google ‘multisearch’ tool to help users search with photos

    Tesla named ‘most trusted’ brand developing fully-autonomous vehicles