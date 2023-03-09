SCI-TECHWORLD

Netflix’s new feature lets TV users customise subtitles, closed captions

Streaming giant Netflix is globally rolling out a new feature for its TV users which gives them the option to customise the size and style of subtitles and closed captions.

The new update allows users to choose from three sizes (small, medium and large) and four styles/colours (the default white text option, drop shadow, light and contrast), reports TechCrunch.

Earlier, Netflix users were only able to access the subtitle and closed captions’ customisation options via the web.

This update will improve the viewing experience of TV users. For example, setting the right size and style of subtitles can really help visually impaired, deaf and hard-of-hearing viewers.

According to streaming data analytics company Conviva, 77 per cent of all streaming minutes globally in the first quarter of last year took place on large displays like connected televisions, smart TVs and gaming consoles.

“Today’s Netflix update comes nearly a year after the streamer launched badges for audio and subtitle descriptions, as well as expanded to more than 11,000 hours of descriptive audio in over 30 languages,” the report said.

