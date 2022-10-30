INDIASCI-TECH

Netflix’s ‘Profile Transfer’ feature is now available in India

NewsWire
0
0

Popular streaming platform Netflix, which recently announced the ‘Profile Transfer’ feature to prevent password sharing, is now available in India.

It is fully enabled and available to users.

The “much requested” feature allows users to transfer their personalised recommendations, viewing history, My List, saved games, and other preferences to a new account when they start their own membership, said the company.

The customers have started receiving emails to upgrade to the new feature.

“We will never transfer your payment information, and Children profiles cannot be transferred. All saved games and game progress connected to a profile will move to the new account,” it added.

The streaming platform also mentioned that the users will always be in control of their account. They can turn off Profile Transfer on the app and web by signing in to their account.

Meanwhile, in a bid to introduce an ad-supported tier for its users, the company had announced that it will roll out the ‘Basic With Ads’ streaming plan on November 3 in several countries.

Also, Netflix recently announced that it is planning to crack down on password sharing beginning in 2023.

20221030-150405

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Rhino’ emerald discovered

    WBSSC scam: Rs 27.90 crore, 6 kg gold recovered from Arpita’s...

    Pop-up restaurants, a fashionable but powerful force in the food industry

    India among developed nations now as sex ratio crosses 1K mark