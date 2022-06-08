Netflix India today announced that its latest sports dramedy movie, ‘Jaadugar’ will premiere for streaming from July 15, 2022 onwards.

This sports drama revolves around the sport of football and it is set in a football crazy town of Neemuch. The story is about a small-time magician who has zero athletic skills but has to somehow prove his worth in a much touted inter colony tournament of football in the local community. The reason he must excel is because that’s the only way he can marry the love of his life.

The hurdles for the male lead in the movie – the girl he loves doesn’t reciprocate his feelings and the team he is playing for hasn’t seen a win in years!

The movie is said to be an inspiring slice of life dramedy with love, friendship, sports and magic weaving together in this heartwarming Netflix original.

The lead for this movie is current OTT favourite, Jitendra Kumar, who is riding high on the success of his recently released Prime Video series, ‘Panchayat 2’.

The movie has been directed by Sameer Saxena and the producer is Posham PA Pictures. Besides Jitendra Kumar, the movie also stars Aarushi Sharm and Javed Jaafery in the main cast.

Watch the trailer here:

Speaking about the movie, director Sameer Saxena said, “Jaadugar is our attempt is to present a completely fresh take on sports and romance. With magic as another key element in the film, we have tried to tell a story that’s high on entertainment and caters to an extremely wide audience. With Netflix as our partner, we hope that the love with which we have made the film translates on screens across the globe.’’

The producers from Posham PA Pictures, Saurabh Khanna and Amit Golani said, “Posham Pa Pictures is extremely excited about its debut film Jaadugar, a light hearted tale set in a small town. The story is up the alley of Sameer Saxena (Director), Biswapati Sarkar (Writer) and Jitendra Kumar (Actor). The trio, with lots of successful works to its credit, has come together first time for a film. Association with a global platform like Netflix has enhanced the canvass of the film and Posham Pa is thrilled to see its debut work featured at the service.”

This sports dramedy of love and magic is all set to premiere on Netflix and will be available for streaming starting July 15, 2022.