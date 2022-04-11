Early next month, Netflix will be releasing a film produced by Anil Kapoor Film Company. The movie, which will release on May 6, 2022 is said to be a thrilling blend of mystery, suspense and drama set in a “Western Film-Noir Word” and it is titled ‘Thar’.

The movie stars actor Anil Kapoor, his son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor and Dangal star Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Speaking about his upcoming movie, the actor and producer of the movie, the ageless and timeless Anil Kapoor said, “I am extremely proud of what we have achieved with Thar and am super excited about the film for several reasons. The genre itself – a noir thriller set in Rajasthan that pays tribute to the genre of the classic Western is a first for Indian cinema and audiences. Thar is a playground where the dynamism of new blood meets the experience of industry stalwarts, both on and off-screen.”

The actor further stated, “On screen we see the fresh pairing of Harshvarrdhan Kapoor and Fatima Sana Sheikh and off-screen we see director Raj Singh Chaudhary creating magic with a team of ambitious, risk-taking debutantes – Director of Photography Shreya Dev Dube and Music Composer Ajay Jayanthi.”

He also went to say, “As an actor and a producer, I have always strived to push the envelope and disrupt the status quo with innovative content. Thar is a manifestation of this obsession and I’m thrilled to have a partner as supportive and collaborative as Netflix to take this story as far and wide as it can go. We, at AKFC Network truly believe that audiences in India and across the globe will love and embrace the film for all its beauty, grit, and thrill.”

The movie, directed by Raj Singh Chaudhary stars Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor and Fatima Sana Shaikh in the lead along with Anil Kapoor and Satish Kaushik.

The movie plot shows the journey of Siddharth, who is an antique dealer, as he travels through a village in Rajasthan which is reeling under a spate of violent killings. Meanwhile he crosses paths with cop Surekha Singh, who is investigating these murders and the question is…. will they continue crossing paths with each other?