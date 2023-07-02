As hybrid work, video streaming and gaming get mainstream, small office setups in hybrid work era and large homes are in a dire need to bump up Wi-Fi signals for a seamless performance 24/7.

Although there are several such Wi-Fi routers that promise better connectivity and higher speed, the newly-launched NETGEAR Orbi RBK852 Whole Home Tri-band Mesh WiFi 6 System has some unique features to make your internet experience a wholesome one.

NETGEAR Orbi RBK852 is a two-pack Wi-Fi 6 Mesh system that brings higher performance and simultaneous WiFi streaming, gaming and browsing on even more devices.

Mesh is a system to extend your Wi-Fi signal without having multiple networks and your devices will move between access points (or nodes) easily.

The Orbi RBK852 promises a vast coverage area of 5,000 square feet, and there are four wired Ethernet connections on each satellite as well as the main router.

The system uses NETGEAR’s tri-band mesh technology and has both 2.4GHz and 5GHz front haul along with a 5GHz backhaul.

The device keeps all your connections strong in every room, all the time.

You can enjoy 4K/8K UHD streaming and online gaming to multiple screens simultaneously without interruption.

The latest generation Wi-Fi 6 technology is faster than ever, with 4X increased capacity compared to a Wi-Fi 5 system.

The Mesh Wi-Fi coverage ensures you get best connectivity and speed from the front door to the backyard and in every corner of your home.

A dedicated quad-stream Wi-Fi 6 backhaul allows up to four data streams on each band.

The 2.5Gbps Ethernet port supports multi-gigabit Internet speeds available from service providers. Both the download and upload speed are faster with the device.

The 4 Gigabit Ethernet LAN ports on each router and satellite are ideal for home offices or entertainment areas.

The device also works well with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant so you can use voice commands to control your home Wi-Fi network.

For new users, there is a simple setup and WiFi management with the Orbi app. You can create a guest network, view connected devices and perform speed tests too.

Design-wise, there are two nodes for this device which look cool. It has a sleek and minimal design LEDs that look great in the dark.

The NETGEAR Orbi RBK852 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh System is available in India at a price point of Rs 58,999 through Netgearstore.in, Amazon.in, and other offline and online stores.

Conclusion: The Netgear Orbi RBK852 proved to be a fast Mesh system with an extensive range, owing to the top-tier Mesh integration.

If you have a home office setup or work in a small office and have a bigger home, this is a perfect device to get streaming, workflow and gaming going without much hassles.

