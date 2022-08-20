SPORTSCRICKETWORLD

Netherland’ Bas de Leede found guilty of breaching ICC Code of Conduct

The Netherlands all-rounder, Bas de Leede has been reprimanded for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the second ODI against Pakistan in Rotterdam, the world cricket governing body said on Saturday.

The incident occurred in the 17th over of the Netherlands’ innings. De Leede played the ball directly to a fielder and used inappropriate language which was heard through the stump microphone and on the live broadcast, necessitating an apology to the public by the commentators.

“De Leede was found to have breached Article 2.3 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to the use of an audible obscenity during an international match,” the ICC said in a statement.

“In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to de Leede’s disciplinary record, for whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period,” it added.

The 22-year-old De Leede admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by match referee Chris Broad of the Elite Panel of ICC Match Referees and, as such, there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Michael Gough and Nitin Bathi, third umpire Rizwan Akram and fourth official Adriaan van den Dries levelled the charges.

Notably, Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 percent of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points.

