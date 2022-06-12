SPORTSFOOTBALLWORLD

Netherlands come from behind to draw with Poland

NewsWire
0
0

The Netherlands and Poland drew 2-2 in a hectic UEFA Nations League encounter here on Saturday, with the home team coming back strongly from 2-0 down.

After a 2-1 win against Wales in Cardiff with a totally different squad, the Netherlands’ coach Louis van Gaal returned to the line-up that beat Belgium 4-1 in Brussels on June 3. There were only two exceptions: captain Virgil van Dijk was replaced by Stefan de Vrij, while goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen was not fit enough to start, meaning Mark Flekken earned his second consecutive cap.

Poland was without star striker Robert Lewandowski, rested by coach Czeslaw Michniewicz ahead of Tuesday’s home game against Belgium in Warsaw. With Lewandowski in the stands, Piotr Zielinski and Krzysztof Piatek started up front for Poland, reports Xinhua.

The home team took the initiative and created some opportunities through Davy Klaassen, Memphis Depay and Steven Berghuis, but it was Poland that took the lead out of nothing, as Aston Villa right-back Matty Cash surprised Flekken with a shot into the far corner.

The goal gave Poland more confidence and in the remainder of the half the Netherlands hardly caused any danger for the Polish defense.

Four minutes into the second half, Przemyslaw Frankowski broke through on the right side and assisted Piotr Zielinski for Poland’s second goal.

In the 51st minute, Davy Klaassen pulled one back for the Netherlands by tapping home from close range from Daley Blind’s cross, and just three minutes later right-back Denzel Dumfries’ shot went into the far corner to make it 2-2.

Entering the final quarter, both teams had chances. A Depay shot was saved by Polish goalkeeper Lukasz Skorupski, but the VAR saw a handball by Cash and the Netherlands was awarded a penalty.

Dutch captain Depay took the penalty but failed to score as he hit the post. The Dutch continued to attack, and just a minute later Depay’s header was magnificently saved by Skorupski.

The Netherlands thus still leads Group 4 in League A of the Nations League with seven points from three matches. Belgium, who drew 1-1 in Wales, is second with four points, Poland is third with four points and Wales is fourth with one point.

20220612-215401

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Champions League: Liverpool star Mane promises ‘special’ answer on his future...

    AFC responds to Dennerby, says it followed protocols at Women’s Asian...

    Carabao Cup: Arsenal vs Liverpool semi-final first leg postponed due to...

    ISL 2021-22: Hyderabad FC put one foot in final with a...