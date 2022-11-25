SPORTSFOOTBALLWORLD

Netherlands, Ecuador share points in 1-1 draw

NewsWire
0
4

The Netherlands and Ecuador share points in 1-1 draw in the Group A match of the FIFA World Cup at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha on Friday evening.

Cody Gakpo’s goal was cancelled out by Ecuador captain Enner Valencia, who slotted home the loose ball after Netherlands keeper had made a save.

With Friday’s draw both the teams have four points and an identical goal difference.

While Ecuador beat hosts Qatar in the opening match 2-0, the Dutch got the better of African champions Senegal by an identical margin.

In the last round matches Senegal who beat Qatar 3-1 on Friday will take on Ecuador while Qatar looking for their first, will meet the Netherlands.

20221126-011402

