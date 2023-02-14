BUSINESS/ECONOMYWORLD

Netherlands escapes recession, posts slight Q4 2022 GDP growth

NewsWire
0
0

The Dutch economy grew by 0.6 per cent in the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2022, narrowly escaping a recession feared in the final months of last year, Statistics Netherlands (CBS) said on Tuesday.

Growth in Q4 was broad-based, with the trade balance and household consumption making the largest contribution. In Q3 of 2022, the economy shrank 0.2 percent and there were fears that the country would end up in a recession with another quarter of contraction, Xinhua news agency reported.

Economic growth of 0.6 per cent in the Netherlands was higher than that in the neighboring European countries, the CBS said. In France and Belgium, economic growth was 0.1 per cent in the same period, while in Germany, the largest economy in the European Union (EU), the economy contracted by 0.2 per cent.

Citing preliminary figures, the CBS said that the country’s annual GDP growth rate for 2022 was 4.5 per cent, mainly due to higher household consumption and to improvements in the trade balance.

20230214-230802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Vodafone Idea to pay balance license fee by April 15

    TikTok owner ByteDance slashes thousands of jobs

    Ather Energy rolls out biggest upgrade to its EV 2-wheeler software

    Bumper mustard yield could touch 120 lakh tonne this year