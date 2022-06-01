WORLD

Netherlands, Germany to jointly drill for gas in North Sea

The Netherlands and Germany will jointly drill for a new gas field in the North Sea, the Dutch Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate announced.

State Secretary Hans Vijlbrief has “issued permits for the Dutch part today,” said the Ministry in a statement on Wednesday.

The permits will be “available for inspection online” from Friday, and an “accelerated procedure” for the required permits is underway in Germany, Xinhua news agency reported.

The announcement came a day after Russia’s energy company Gazprom stopped its gas supply to the Netherlands, as a reaction to Dutch gas company GasTerra’s refusal to pay in roubles.

The new drilling field will be located in the North Sea, more than 19 kilometres offshore on the Dutch-German border.

A pipeline is being built to transport the gas on land, and there will also be a cable to a nearby German wind farm for the electricity supply on the gas field. The first gas is expected to be produced by the end of 2024, it added.

