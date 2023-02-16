ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Netizen says Dharmendra is behaving like a ‘struggling actor’, star responds

Veteran Bollywood star Dharmendra, who will be seen as Shaikh Salim Chishti in the upcoming show ‘Taja’, has a sweet reply to a netizen who asked him as to why is he “behaving like a struggling actor” for asking fans for their wishes for his series.

The 87-year-old star took to Twitter, where he shared a look from ‘Taj – Royal Blood’ and captioned it: “Friends, I am playing Shaikh Salim Chishti… a sufi saint, in the film Taj – Royal Blood. A small but important role.. need your good wishes.”

Replying to his tweet, a user wrote: “Why is he behaving like a struggling actor?”

Dharmendra said: “Vaishnav, life is always a beautiful struggle. You, me everyone is struggling… Resting means…end of your loving dreams… end of your beautiful journey.”

‘Taj’ also has Naseeruddin Shah in the role of Akbar, Aditi Rao Hydari as Anarkali, Aashim Gulati as Prince Salim, Taha Shah as Prince Murad, Shubham Kumar Mehra as Prince Daniyal, Sandhya Mridul as Queen Jodha Bai, Zareena Wahab as Queen Salima, Sauraseni Maitra as Mehr un Nisa and Rahul Bose as Mirza Hakim.

Dharmendra will also be seen in Karan Johar’s ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’.

