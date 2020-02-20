Netizens amazed over mass nesting by Olive Ridley turtles

New Delhi, Feb 24 (IANS) A video featuring the ‘large crowd mating’ of Olive Ridley turtles on the Costa Rica coast is doing the rounds on the social media and Internet is in love with it.

Indian Forest Officer, Parveen Kaswan recently shared a video shows the animals gathering in a density of something like one turtle per square meter.

The caption read, “Largest swarm of turtles ever captured. Marine biologist Vanessa Bezy made this by drone at Ostional National Wildlife Refuge. Millions of #turtles visit these shores for mass nesting. They synchronise their movement without clocks & GPS. India also see many such natural wonders.”

The video also shows turtles regularly rising into view, suggesting that there are actually more beneath the surface than above.

As the post went viral, social media has been abuzz with reactions.

A user wrote, “Hope this is only viewed by humans who love animals and not who want to kill them.”

Another wrote, “Beautiful nature. But humans like to finish everything for their own interest.”

A post read, “We have many nesting sites all along the Indian coast but our waters are too murky for such sightings.”

“Wish to visit Orissa once during the Olive Ridley nesting season… it must be a sight for sore eyes. Seen it only on Nat Geo. It’s on my bucket list of stuff to see” a user remarked.

Once or twice a month during Costa Rica’s rainy season, female olive ridley sea turtles come ashore by the tens of thousands and lay eggs in a mass nesting event.

