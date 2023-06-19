INDIA

Netizens find humour in the heat

There is humour in the heat, with the social media now brimming with parodies, hilarious memes and jokes over the sweltering weather, worsened by power outages.

There are pleas, requesting the sun to lower its heat, as well as cooking shows that teach one how to cook outdoors in the blazing sun with chefs using hot plates to cook eggs and chappatis.

Popular Bollywood songs like ‘Suraj hua madham’ and ‘Suraj ki garmi se jalte hue tan ko’ have been tweaked with visuals that show Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan surrounded by fire in ‘Devdas’ and ‘Om Shanti Om’ — the caption says “this is how Lucknow feels these days”.

Netizens are also invoking Lord Hanuman’s childhood tale of gobbling up the sun and they humorously request him to do so again, to alleviate the sizzling heat.

Pictures of dogs sitting inside refrigerators and splashing in bathtubs are filling up the Instagram.

