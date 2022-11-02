INDIA

Nettaru murder case: NIA declares cash reward on four PFI members

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday announced cash rewards for information on absconding four members of the banned People Front of India (PFI) who are allegedly involved in the murder of Praveen Nettaru, a BJP Yuva Morcha activist.

The NIA declared the cash reward of Rs 5 lakh each for information on Mohammad Mustafa alias Mustafa Paijaru and M.H. Tufail, and Rs 2 lakh each on Farooq and Abu Bakr Siddique alias Painter Siddique alias Gujari Siddique.

The NIA sources said that all the accused were on the run in the case.

“They have been in hiding for a long time. We have conducted a number of raids, but they managed to give us the slip,” the sources said.

The NIA has said the identity and personal information of the informer will be kept confidential.

