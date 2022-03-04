SPORTSCRICKET

Never a dull moment with you: Sachin Tendulkar pays tribute to Shane Warne

By NewsWire
Batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar, India batter Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma led the cricket fraternity in condoling the sudden demise of Australian spin wizard Shane Warne on Friday.

Tendulkar, who had a fierce rivalry with Warne in his playing days, said that he will miss his good friend.

“Shocked, stunned & miserable,” Tendulkar wrote.

“Will miss you Warnie. There was never a dull moment with you around, on or off the field. Will always treasure our on-field duels & off field banter. You always had a special place for India & Indians had a special place for you.”

India batter Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma followed Tendulkar to condole the sudden demise of the legendary spinner.

“Life is so fickle and unpredictable. I cannot process the passing of this great of our sport and also a person I got to know off the field. RIP #goat (Greatest of All-Time). Greatest to turn the cricket ball,” Virat Kohli tweeted.

India captain Rohit Sharma expressed his shock and unbelief. “I’m truly lost for words here, this is extremely sad. An absolute legend and champion of our game has left us. RIP Shane Warne….still can’t believe it,” he wrote on Twitter.

India batter Cheteshwar Pujara expressed his grief on the social media platform, Koo.

“Sad and shocking. One of the true greats of the game. Heartfelt condolences to his family and friends, #shanewarne,” he wrote on Koo.

Former India cricketer VVS Laxman wrote, “This is absolutely unbelievable. Shocked beyond words. A legend and one of the greatest players ever to grace the game… Gone too soon… Condolences to his family and friends.”

