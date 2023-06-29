Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh on Thursday yet again slammed the Centre for denying rice to the Karnataka government to implement the Anna Bhagya 2.0 scheme, and said there has never been a more petty and partisan government in Delhi than the Narendra Modi government.

He also said that the Karnataka government has decided to transfer upto Rs 750 per month to households, until enough stock of rice is procured to implement 10kg free rice for all BPL families.

The ruling Congress in Karnataka was more than willing to buy rice at Rs 34 per kg from the Food Corporation of India (FCI) to implement its Anna Bhagya 2.0 Guarantee. But the Modi government brazenly stopped FCI from selling rice even as it has allowed FCI to supply rice at Rs 20 per kg for ethanol production, he said.

Now, in keeping with the guarantee made to the people of Karnataka, the state govt will transfer upto Rs 750 per month to households, until enough stock of rice is procured to implement 10 kg free rice for all BPL families,” the Congress leader added.

“We have said it before and we will say it again, there’s never been a more petty and partisan government in Delhi than the Modi governmentt. But that won’t stop us from fulfilling our promise to the people of Karnataka,” Ramesh, who is also the communication incharge of the party said.

The Congress and the BJP government at the Centre have engaged in war of words over FCI’s decision to not provide rice.

