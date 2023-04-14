ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODHOLLYWOODINDIA

‘Never Have I Ever’ to return with final season this June

NewsWire
0
0

The streaming series ‘Never Have I Ever’ is returning with its fourth season. The season, which will be the final, is set to premiere on June 8.

The series is a coming-of-age comedy and follows the complicated life of a modern-day first-generation Indian American teenage girl. It stars Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi, she is an overachieving high school student, who has a short fuse that gets her into difficult situations.

Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher serve as executive producers on the series with Fisher doubling up as the showrunner.

‘Never Have I Ever’ has been produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, and executive produced by 3 Arts Entertainment’s Howard Klein and David Miner. The series will drop on streaming giant Netflix.

20230414-122003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Sikandar Kher wraps up patchwork of Dev Patel-directed ‘Monkey Man’

    Chiranjeevi all set for ‘Waltair Veerayya’ pre-release event in Vizag

    ‘Sarpatta Paramabarai’ director Pa. Ranjith opens up on research for the...

    Sona Mohapatra says all her savings went into ‘Shut Up Sona’...