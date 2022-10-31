ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Never played such a role before: Chandan Roy Sanyal on ‘Lootere’

Actor Chandan Roy Sanyal, who has impressed audiences with his unconventional roles multiple times, is all set to shine again in Jai Mehta’s thriller web series ‘Lootere’.

Helmed by director Jai Mehta, ‘Lootere’ is a tale of greed, survival, terror, and chaos. Produced by Shaailesh Singh. The series will soon be aired on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Talking about this project, Chandan said: “It was amazing to work with Hansal sir and Jai for a series that had such a unique plot. I have never played a role like this before. This is something I’m looking forward to and I am sure the audience will also enjoy it as much as I did shooting for it.”

Chandan will be seen sharing screen space with Vivek Gomber, Deepak Tijori, Rajat Kapoor, and Amruta Khanvilkar in ‘Lootere’.

On the work front, Chandan’s upcoming projects include Aashram Season 4, Amazon Prime’s Lakhot, Arbaaz Khan’s production Patna Shukla, and a few more unannounced projects.

