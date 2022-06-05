Former England skipper Michael Vaughan is quite amazed with the unpredictability of his country’s Test side, which has seen several ups and downs in the opening game against New Zealand at Lord’s here.

As the hosts look to seal victory against the Kane Williamson-led side on Day 4 after being down in the dumps for most of the Test, Vaughan — who has been critical of England’s batting as it has faltered on numerous occasion over the course of two years –, said that despite all the frailties, the team is “worth watching”.

England need just 61 runs on Day 4 to take a 1-0 lead against the Black Caps, with fine half centuries from Joe Root and captain Ben Stokes guiding them to 216/5 at close on Day 3. Fighting with their backs to the wall after New Zealand amassed 285 in the second innings, England seemed to be in dire straits. But Root’s unbeaten 77 and Stokes’ 54 brought the hosts back into the game.

“Early signs of something special happening here… #Lords,” tweeted Vaughan.

If England win the game, it will be only their second victory in 18 games.

In the first innings, after dismissing New Zealand for 132, England frittered away the advantage to take a big lead, managing just 141. The Black Caps, riding on a century from Daryl Mitchell and a patient 96 from Tom Blundell then amassed 285 to put the hosts in a spot of bother.

“Have to say this England side are worth watching… never quite sure what you are going to get but it’s worth tuning in for… #Lords,” said Vaughan in another tweet.

