INDIA

Never seen a fire like the one at Visvesvaraya Bhavan, says Nitish

NewsWire
0
0

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar inspected the fire-stricken Visvesvaraya Bhawan, where the Fire Department had failed to douse the blaze till Wednesday evening.

“I have never seen such a fire incident in the government building with the entire day gone by and fire fighters failing to control it,” he said.

“I was informed about the incident in the morning, that fire broke out in the building. Then we leant in the afternoon that the fire operation is still continuing. The officials of all departments are working hard to douse the flame.”

The fire broke out in one section of the fifth floor of the building at 7 a.m. on Wednesday. Due to the alleged slow response operation of the Fire Department, it spread till the third floor.

The fire officials, however, blamed the district police for lack of coordination during the operation.

At one time, Director General, Home Guards, Shobha Ahotkar was angry at the police personnel present there for the failure to disperse the large crowd which assembled there in wake of the incident.

The Visvesvaraya Bhawan has a number of offices of the state government, including of the Public Health Engineering Department.

The fire officials claimed that the fire broke in one section of the building on the fifth floor where the maintenance was underway. It soon engulfed the fourth and third floor as well. The reason for the fire could be a short circuit, they said.

20220512-001604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Minister’s assurance prompts Andhra junior docs to call off strike

    Goa to set up special pink force to deal with crimes...

    Delhi shocker: 3-yr-old girl raped, accused held

    Gmail hackers defrauding people pan-India held