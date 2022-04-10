With ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ gearing up for release, the buzz around the movie’s star continues to grow.

The movie’s director Prashant Neel told Bollywood actor and director Farhan Akhtar about the film’s star Yash’s role in the KGF success story.

Yash and ‘KGF’ garnered a worldwide following after the release of the ‘KGF: Chapter 1’. The actor who enjoys a massive Kannada fan base, emerged as a pan-India star with the release of the film in 2018.

In a recent interaction with Farhan Akhtar, Yash and Prashanth Neel spoke in detail about the process of developing KGF into the big name that it is today.

Prashanth mentioned that KGF’s eight-year-long journey gave them the confidence which helped them take the film to another level. The filmmaker also added, “When we started we never thought that we would be where we are today”.

Crediting Yash, Neel extended his gratitude and said “The only person that had this vision was Yash. We started this as a small Kannada project and today the film is really big and the expectations are very high”

Adding more to the discussion, Prashant said “Initially, it was meant to be a Kannada movie. However, Yash helped cinematic comedy in the same way he wrote the script. This movie is coming to a release. It feels like I am marrying off my daughter”, said Prashant.

Releasing nationwide on April 14, in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam, ‘K.G.F: Chapter 2’ is written and directed by Prashanth Neel, and produced by Vijay Kiragandur, under the Hombale Films banner.

An emerging pan-India production house Hombale Films is set to showcase some of the biggest films in Indian cinema over the next two years, including the much-awaited film ‘Salaar’ starring Prabhas.

‘KGF: Chapter 2’ is being presented in north Indian markets by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment and AA Films. Excel has given super hits like ‘Dil Chahta Hai’, ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’, ‘Dil Dhadakne Do’, and ‘Gully Boy’ among others.

20220410-165605