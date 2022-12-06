SPORTSFOOTBALLWORLD

Never underestimate us: Croatia coach Dalic

NewsWire
0
0

Zlatko Dalic praised his side’s resilience as Croatia held their nerve yet again to qualify for the quarterfinals of the World Cup.

Keeper Dominik Livakovic was the hero with saves to deny the Japanese chip of Daizen Maeda in a penalty shootout after 120 minutes of football between Croatia and Japan ended 1-1.

Croatia won two shoot-outs in the World Cup in Russia, while seven of their last eight games in the knockout stage of major tournaments have gone into extra time, reports Xinhua.

“This generation of players is resilient; they don’t give up: they reflect the spirit of the Croatian people. We have been through so much this is a source of pride and our way to give our people faith in a better tomorrow.”

“Never underestimate Croatia: we are small, but we never give up. We are diligent, hardworking and we fight for what we want: History keeps repeating itself,” commented Dalic in his post-game press conference in which he was full of praise for his goalkeeper.

“We practiced penalties in yesterday’s training and he saved a lot, so I had a lot of confidence that he would show that capacity today. All of our fears were resolved by Livakovic,” he added

Dalic admitted his side had struggled to adapt to Japan’s pace and aggression in the first half.

“It was difficult and I want to congratulate Japan for their approach, they were a very aggressive and difficult opponent. We struggled against their counterattack in the second half but were able to balance it out,” he said.

Dalic looked at Croatia’s recent World Cup history and advised Croatia have more to give:

“We have had a second and third-place finish (2018 and 2002) and this World Cup isn’t over. We have the right to hope for great results. Tomorrow, we will see who we play and we will keep on fighting,” concluded Dalic.

Livakovic was named man of the match for his penalty saves but was modest about his heroics.

“That’s what we do in Croatia, you could see that four years ago and I am continuing the tradition of my predecessors. I think it’s an analysis of the penalty takers you have in front of you,” he said, adding that he would rather win in 90 minutes because “penalties are risky.”

20221206-103805

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Brazil name Dani Alves in 26-member World Cup squad

    FIFA World Cup: Tunisia’s shocking 1-0 win over France goes in...

    Auston Trusty moves to Birmingham City from Arsenal

    Chelsea sack coach Thomas Tuchel after Champions League defeat