Following a glaring case of impersonation in the name of Lt. Governor V.K. Saxena, reportedly by an Assistant Professor of Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU), Delhi Police has registered an FIR and begun investigations.

The matter relates to a call made to Vice Chancellor of the University, Mahesh Verma on September 30, 2022, by an unidentified person impersonating as the Lt. Governor, who asked for the appointment of a particular candidate in the English Department of the University, in a since cancelled Recruitment Exercise.

The Lt. Governor has taken an extremely serious view in this matter of impersonation and emphasised that it has never been his style of functioning to make calls or entertain any request whatsoever, that involved out of turn favours, benefits or unethical practices.

“He has also cautioned all concerned to strictly check with his secretariat in case of any such calls or messages received by them, from someone impersonating him or using his name,” a source from the LG secretariat said.

To ascertain the veracity of the call, the Vice Chancellor had contacted the LG’s secretariat, which denied having made any such call and asked for the matter to be reported to police immediately. Accordingly, an FIR under Section 419 (IPC) for impersonation was registered at PS Dwarka, North on October 2.

During investigation it was revealed that the impersonator identified as Rohit Singh, an Assistant Professor in the Economics Department of the University, had made the call, posing as the LG, for the appointment of his sister Manvi Singh in the English Department of the University.

From the Call Detail Record (CDR) of the Vice Chancellor’s landline number, it was revealed that the call was made from a United Kingdom (UK) based number. During investigation, it was further established that the said UK number also had call interactions with mobile numbers belonging to the said candidate, Manvi Singh and her father Rajpal Singh.

Accordingly, the two were interrogated and it was confessed by them that the UK-based number belonged to their brother/son Rohit Singh (Assistant Professor in the Economics Department of the University), who had proceeded to the UK on September 27, 2022. A Look Out Circular (LOC) against Rohit Singh has been initiated and investigations are on.

An internal inquiry by the university has also found the alleged involvement of some other university officials in this case and suitable action against the concerned persons for violation of Conduct and Service Rules has been initiated.

It has also been found that Rohit Singh has travelled to the UK without the mandatory prior permission of the competent authority. Accordingly, a show cause notice has also been issued to him by the university.

