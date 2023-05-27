ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘New abode of democracy’: Shah Rukh’s ode to ‘A New Parliament for a New India’

NewsWire
0
0

In a ringing endorsement of the new Parliament House in New Delhi, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has tweeted: “What a magnificent new home for the people who uphold our Constitution, represent every citizen of this great Nation and protect the diversity of her one People.”

The tweet is marked to @narendramodi ji. It goes on to add: “A new Parliament building for a New India but with the age-old dream of Glory for India. Jai Hind! #MyParliamentMyPride”

Accompanying it is a 1:48-minute video, with the ‘Swades’ anthem ‘Yeh Jo Des Hai Tera’ playing in the background, where Shah Rukh explains the significance of the new Parliament building, which is to be inaugurated shortly by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in Hindi.

Towards the end he breaks into English to say: “It is said that Parliament is to the nation what the soul is to the body. My sincerest prayer is that the soul of our democracy remains robust in its new home and continues to foster liberty, fraternity and equality for ages to come.”

Shah Rukh ends his declaration with a Nehruvian flourish: “May this new abode of democracy build a new age that is renowned for its scientific temper and empathy for all. A new Parliament for a New India. But with the same age-old dream. The glory of India. Of our nation. Jai Hind!”

20230528-015004

