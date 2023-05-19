A new agreement between Canada and Finland will allow youth, aged 18 to 35, to work and travel in each other’s country under International Experience Canada (IEC) or the Finnish equivalent.

Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario and His Excellency Roy Eriksson, Ambassador of the Republic of Finland to Canada, announced the signing of the Canada-Finland Youth Mobility Agreement expected to come into force in 2024

“The Canada-Finland Youth Mobility Agreement will give youth of every background all across Canada an opportunity to learn from one another, strengthening ties between our two countries,” said Hajdu. “International Experience Canada opens doors for young people to explore, learn, grow and connect with other nations around the world. We are excited to add Finland to the list of countries under International Experience Canada agreements.”

There are three categories under IEC: Working Holiday, International Co-op (internship) and Young Professionals. Youth will be able to participate in the program for up to 12 months per category.

Canada and Finland celebrated 75 years of diplomatic relations last year.

“We are happy to welcome the youth mobility agreement, which deepens the ties between our already close countries,” Finland’s Employment Minister Tuula Haatainen said in a statement. “The youth of both Finland and Canada will have even more opportunities to travel, work abroad and learn of each other’s cultures in the future.”

With this latest agreement with Finland, Canada now has youth mobility agreements with 36 countries and territories. IEC is a reciprocal program that allows Canadian and international youth to work and travel in each other’s countries.

For the 2023 season, Canada is extending this opportunity to come to Canada through IEC to nearly 90,000 international youth in the hope that it will help Canadian employers find the workers they need to fill labour shortages across the country.

More than 240,000 Canadians have participated in IEC since 2008, and many have returned to Canada with life-changing experiences valuable to both their personal and professional lives.

Youth who need help planning their IEC experience may consider using a recognized organization. They are typically youth service organizations that offer work and travel support to youth. They can be non-profit, for profit or educational organizations.