WORLD

New aid package of $40 million in cash reaches Afghanistan

NewsWire
0
0

A new package of 40 million dollars in cash as humanitarian aid has been delivered to Afghanistan and deposited in one of the commercial banks in Kabul.

The cash aid arrived on Saturday and DAB, appreciating the assistance, would welcome any support that strengthens the banking sector in Afghanistan, a statement from Da Afghanistan Bank (DAB), the country’s central bank, said on Sunday, Xinhua News Agency reported.

Last month, two aid packages, each with 40 million US dollars in cash, arrived in Afghanistan and had been deposited to one of the country’s commercial banks.

20230115-141603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Benfica winger Jota signs permanent contract with Scottish champions Celtic

    Over 1,500 civilians in Mariupol killed

    Google brings Material You themes to Chrome Canary

    Senate confirms Vivek Murthy as US Surgeon General