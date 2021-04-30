After a successful “Spring Loaded” event, Apple is likely to launch the new iPad Pro with M1 and the upgraded Apple TV 4K with revamped Siri Remote on May 21.

Known tipster Jon Prosser updated in a tweet that Apple will also launch the new Apple TV on May 21 along with iPad Pro.

The launch date arrives as information from UK retailer John Lewis revealed availability for the new iMac and iPad Pro on May 21, which is when the new Apple 4K TV will also be launched by the Cupertino-based giant.

Previously, Prosser believed that the 11-inch model would arrive a day after on May 22, but now the tipster claims that both models would launch on the same date.

Recently, Apple has announced its most powerful and advanced iPad Pro ever, featuring an M1 chip, ultra-fast 5G and a stunning 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display.

The new 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro will be available in silver and space grey finishes. iPad Pro is available in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB configurations.

The company also unveiled a new iMac that features a 24-inch 4.5K Retina display with 11.3 million pixels, 500 nits of brightness and over a billion colours, delivering a brilliant and vivid viewing experience.

