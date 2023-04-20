INDIA

The new headquarters of the Indian Army ‘Thal Sena Bhawan’ which is being constructed in Delhi Cantonment on an area of 39 acres is likely to be ready by 2025, a source in the know of things said on Thursday.

According to the Defence Ministry, the Thal Sena Bhawan has been conceptualised as a multi-storey green building, and it has adopted the Green Rating for Integrated Housing Assessment criteria.

In the new army headquarters, an area of 7.5 lakh sq metre would be developed for various office complexes and parking spaces.

The construction work that began in January this year is expected to be completed in the next 27 months at a cost of around Rs 760 crore.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh laid the foundation for the construction of this new building in Delhi Cantonment in February 2020.

The building will have offices and residential complex for security personnel along with basic amenities.

The new building will accommodate more than 1,700 military and civilian officers and 1,300 sub-staff.

Currently, the Army Headquarters is spread over several pockets — South Block, Sena Bhawan, R.K. Puram, Shankar Vihar and other places.

A huge Ashok Chakra will be seen in the building once it is ready.

The new building would also have a basement parking for 300 vehicles and open parking for 2,500 vehicles.

The project is likely to be ready before June 2025.

The complex will have four entrances, and it will be an earthquake-resistant building.

The prime attraction of the six-storey building will be the Dharma Chakra at its top.

This building will be constructed in such a manner that it can be noticed from quite a distance.

Modern offices have been planned for this building for top ranking officers like Lt. General, Major General, Brigadier, Colonel, Lt. Colonel, Major, among others.

The new army headquarters will also house a gymnasium and a central library.

There will also be a separate building for a residential complex.

