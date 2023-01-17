The chapter of regular tiff between the Governor’s House and the state secretariat in West Bengal, which was rampant during the tenure of the previous constitutional head of the state and the current Vice President of India, Jagdeep Dhankhar, seems to be over now.

After a meeting between the new Governor C.V. Ananda Bose and the vice chancellors of all the state universities on Tuesday, which was also attended by the state Education Minister Bratya Basu, the common message that came from both the Governor’s House and the state secretariat is that both sides will now work together for the development of the education sector.

After the meeting, the Governor told mediapersons, “We all discussed issues in an extremely positive and encouraging ambience. The spirit of the discussion was how to open new avenues of education for the next generation, so that they can carry forward the rich academic heritage of the state. Education is the most powerful medium for changing the society. There will be a new Bengal which will lead the country and the world, spirited by what Rabindranath Tagore had said — ‘where the mind is without fear and the head is held high’.”

Basu, on his part, repeatedly addressed the Governor as “Chancellor”, dropping a hint that the state government might re-amend the previous bill amended during Dhankhar’s regime, making the Chief Minister the Chancellor of all state universities by replacing the Governor.

However, when asked by the mediapersons, Basu did not give a direct reply on this count.

“Tuesday’s meeting was with the Chancellor, and not the Governor. As regards to the bill, that matter will be discussed in the Assembly,” Basu said.

He also said that the days of confrontation (with the Governor) are over now.

“I profusely thank the Chancellor for giving us a patient hearing. The steam of the past completely evaporated today. We had an excellent meeting followed by an excellent lunch. It was decided that the Governor’s House, state education department and the vice chancellors will work in a coordinated manner for the development of the state’s education sector,” the minister said.

20230117-194603