A new division bench of the Calcutta High Court led by Justice Tapabrata Chakraborty will now hear the matter related to the West Bengal government challenging an earlier order of the same court allowing central agency probe into the municipalities recruitment case.

Chief Justice T.S. Sivagnanam has allotted the matter to a new bench after two successive division benches chose to recuse themselves from hearing the case.

The order for a CBI probe into the municipalities recruitment case was originally passed by a single-judge bench of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay. After the state government approached the Supreme Court challenging the decision, the apex court had referred the matter back to the Calcutta High Court.

Thereafter, the state government approached Calcutta High Court’s single-judge bench of Justice Amrita Sinha. However, Justice Sinha upheld the order by Justice Gangopadhyay and directed the central agencies to continue with their probe into the matter.

Thereafter, the state government approached the high court’s division bench of Justice Arijit Banerjee and Justice Apurba Sinha Ray, which recused from hearing the matter claiming that it was not part of the subject of hearing of that bench.

The matter was then referred to the division bench of Justice Subrata Talukdar and Justice Supratim Bhattacharya, which also recused from hearing the matter on the same ground.

Finally on Tuesday, the matter was allotted to a new bench.

20230606-184203