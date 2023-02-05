ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Actor Shekhar Suman, who will be seen on ‘Bigg Boss 16’ for ‘Weekend ka Vaar’, turned into a rapper. A new promo of the upcoming episode, shared by ColorsTV features him, showing his rapping skills for contestants — Priyanka Choudhary and M.C. Stan. He created a rap on the two which was well-appreciated by the housemates on the show.

The channel wrote in the caption, “Hoga finale week ka aagaaz (A beginning to the finale week).”

The promo starts off with a voiceover in the background, “Hoga finale week ka aagaaz (A start to the finale week).”

Shekhar can be seen donning an all-black look and with a suit and pants.

Making a stylish entry on the red carpet, he can be seen giving flying kisses and waving to what appeared to be the sounds of his fans as the photographers clicked him.

A voice can be heard saying, “Sir sir..” to which Shekhar replied by saying, “One at a time, one at a time.”

The housemates laughed and cheered for Shekhar.

The voiceover of a reporter asks him in the promo, “MC aur Priyanka bahar ek music video mai dekhenge (We will be able to see MC Stan and Priyanka in a music video)?”

The actor said, “Rap kuch aise shuru hoga: bejaan sa launda mai, ladki tu chaalak lomdi, party karne ka mood ho toh please call me not, chal hatt shemdi. (I am an innocent guy, you are a clever girl, if you feel like partying don’t call me, you mannerless girl).”

After hearing his rap, Stan and Priyanka laughed.

