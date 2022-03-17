New BJP government in Goa is likely to be formed between March 22 and 24.

BJP sources said that the party leadership is all set to retain Pramod Sawant as next chief minister of Goa.

After meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, union ministers Amit Shah and Nitin Gadkari and other senior leaders in the national capital, Sawant returned to Goa late Wednesday evening.

An insider aware of development told IANS that Sawant and others left New Delhi and a new government will be formed early next week.

“Post Holi, meeting of the legislative party will be called after consultation of union ministers and central observers Narendra Singh Tomar and L Murugan. Currently, there is discussion to form the government between March 22 and 24 after completing all the formalities like electing the legislative party, meeting governor of state claim and fix date for swearing in ceremony,” he said.

Sawant, who was made chief minister of Goa after the death of Manohar Parrikar in March 2019, led the BJP to win 20 out of 40 seats in the Assembly. The BJP has received support from Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party, which won two seats, comfortably crossing the magic number of 21 to form the government.

State in-charge C.T. Ravi, Goa BJP president Sadanand Shet Tanavade and state general secretary (Organisation) Satish Dhond were also present in the meeting with Prime Minister Modi and Shah.

In a tweet after meeting Sawant, Prime Minister Modi had said: “Met @DrPramodPSawant and the team of @BJP4Goa. Our party is grateful to the people of Goa for blessing us yet again with the mandate to serve the state. We will keep working for Goa’s progress in the times to come.

This morning, Ravi tweeted: “I had the opportunity to interact with Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah and apprise Him about #GoaElections2022. Goa CM Shri @DrPramodPSawant, @BJP4Goa President Shri @ShetSadanand & State OGS Shri Satish Dhond were present in the meeting.”

