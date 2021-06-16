Transportation Minister Caroline Mulroney announced that GO trains and buses will begin serving the new Bloomington transit station from June 28. The four-level GO Station which extends the Richmond Hill line further north, is located at Highway 404 and Bloomington Road.

“We’ve reached an incredible milestone with the completion of the new Bloomington GO Station, a major transit stop that extends the Richmond Hill line further north,” said Transportation Minister Caroline Mulroney.

The new Bloomington GO Station is complete with nearly 1,000 parking spots, a three-level parking structure and a passenger drop-off and pick-up area, to help keep commutes as simple as possible. The new bus loop has six bus bays that can accommodate GO Transit services and any future local transit connections. Customers will also have access to additional COVID-19 safety measures including hand sanitizer at the station and seat dividers on all buses and trains.

The new station will extend the Richmond Hill line approximately five kilometres, past Gormley GO Station and further north. As of opening day, the new Bloomington GO Station will be served by four Richmond Hill line GO trains during both the morning and evening rush hours, as well as 17 GO buses servicing the Route 61 trip every weekday.

Bloomington GO Station’s entrance waiting area is 668 square feet and has a large glass roof atrium that allows for plenty of natural lighting. Elevators and accessible ramps are found throughout the building to allow passengers to navigate all four levels of the station.

“The opening of Bloomington GO Station is a game changer for those living in the areas of Richmond Hill and Aurora,” said Michael Parsa, MPP for Aurora–Oak Ridges–Richmond Hill. “This new station has close proximity to Highway 404 and will be a vital transit hub and new home base for riders to travel directly into Toronto.”