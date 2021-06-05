The Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad ushered in extra cheer on World Environment Day on Saturday with the good news of the recent births of a one-horned rhinoceros and a gaur (Indian bison).

Officials said that the male gaur calf was born on June 2, coinciding with the Telangana state formation day anniversary. It has been named ‘Komaram Bheem’ in honour of the Telangana hero.

The one-horned rhino calf, which was born a fortnight ago, has been named ‘Nanda’.

Speaking on the occasion, R. Sobha, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Telangana, said “The Nehru Zoological park in Hyderabad is in the forefront of conservation and breeding of wild animals, and the births of mega herbivores are worth cheers in the otherwise gloomy pandemic scenario.”

