Together with the support of the South Asian Taskforce and Peel Public Health, Dr. Raj Grewal and Dr. Priya Suppal have launched a vaccination clinic at the Embassy Grand Banquet Hall in Brampton with a focus on serving the L6P postal code.

The Embassy Grand vaccine clinic will support a community that has been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic, organizers said in a media statement.

“Growing up in the L6P postal code, where my parents still live, I know as both a doctor and a community member, there is a huge need for vaccine clinics that are accessible and have staff available in multiple languages. The latter is key as it provides an opportunity to build vaccine confidence and receive information from healthcare professionals that speak and look like the residents of the communities they are trying to protect. This was true for testing centres and still holds true for vaccinations, which is why we advocated for this much needed vaccine clinic in our community”, says Dr. Raj Grewal, MD and Co-Director of the Embassy Grand Vaccination Centre.

The vaccine clinic is also the latest in the long line of initiatives led by the South Asian Covid Task Force. On April 28, the Task force alongside 200 influencers including actor Ryan Reynolds and a group of grassroots organizations launched the national “This Is Our Shot” campaign. To date, the This Is Our Shot movement has taken off across Canada with over $90,000 raised for the Kids Help Phone, an increasing list of influencers and partners, and 60,000 shirts shipped across the country.

“Since the beginning of this pandemic, we’ve known that we needed to support Brampton. It’s why we advocated for a testing centre at the Embassy venue in January,” says Guri Pannu, lawyer and Chair of the SACTF and the Co-Chair of the This is Our Shot campaign. “It’s amazing to see a separate vaccination site in the same area where the community already has trust and access.”

“The launch of the Embassy Grand clinic is extremely welcome, given its focus on serving one of our highest priority communities in a culturally congruent manner,” says Dr. Lawrence Loh, Medical Officer of Health, Peel Region. “As a collaborative partner with the Region of Peel’s overall Mass Vaccination Plan efforts, I am grateful that Drs. Suppal, Grewal, and the South Asian Task Force are working with us to break down barriers. This clinic is represents a critical component of our broader outreach efforts to ensure all residents have the opportunity to access this vital protection.”

The Embassy Grand clinic currently operates from 12-8pm, 7 days a week and appointments can be booked in a unique online portal in English, French, Punjabi, Urdu and Hindi at www.peelvaccine.ca. On site, staff speak various South Asian languages and service all eligible age groups.

“I am very happy to see this vaccine clinic open. I encourage residents in East Brampton to get vaccinated. This clinic will help us achieve our 75% goal of first dose vaccinations within the Peel community. I want to thank Drs. Suppal, Grewal, and the South Asian Taskforce that are organizing this clinic at the Embassy Grand Convention Centre. Your efforts are greatly appreciated”, said Mayor Patrick Brown.