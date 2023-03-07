INDIA

New building of US Consulate General in Hyd to open on March 20

The United States will be opening a state-of-the-art building of its Consulate General in Hyderabad built at a cost of $340 million on March 20.

This represents a tangible investment by the United States in strengthening the US-India strategic partnership, the Consulate General said on Tuesday.

Ahead of the move, the US Consulate General in Hyderabad announced changes for consular services.

At 8:30 a.m. on March 20, the US Consulate General in Hyderabad will officially begin operations from its new facility, located in Nanakramguda.

The consulate will cease its current operations at the Paigah Palace starting at 12 noon on March 15. The consulate will be closed for the public from 12 noon on March 15 until 8:30 a.m. on March 20.

The US opened its Consulate General in Hyderabad in 2008 and since then it had been operating from a leased building at Paigah Palace in the Begumpet area. The new facility has come up on 12.2 acres of land allotted by the Telangana government in 2014.

US citizens who require emergency consular services between now and 8:30 a.m. on March 20 should call +91 040 4033 8300. Starting 8:30 a.m. on March 20, US citizens who require emergency consular services should call +91 040 6932 8000.

US citizens with non-emergency consular questions are encouraged to email at HydACS@state.gov, the Consulate said.

Visa applicants who have an interview scheduled between now and March 15 should go to Paigah Palace for their interviews. Visa applicants who have a visa interview scheduled on or after March 23 should go to the US Consulate’s new facility in Nanakramguda, it added.

All other visa services – including biometrics appointments, dropboxa appointments (interview waiver), and passport pickup – will continue to take place at the Visa Application Centre (VAC) located at the Lower Concourse, HITEC City Metro Station, Madhapur, Hyderabad.

