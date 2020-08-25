New Catholic elementary school in Etobicoke

The Ontario government is investing $15.9 million to build a new school and create 88 more child care spaces in Etobicoke.

Details were provided today by Premier Doug Ford, Stephen Lecce, Minister of Education, and Kinga Surma, MPP for Etobicoke Centre.

“Ensuring our young people have access to modern classrooms and the best education is absolutely critical to helping them get a good start in life,” Premier Ford said in a media statement. “By building, expanding and renovating our schools, we are creating a learning environment where our students can flourish and chart a path to lifelong success.”

According to the media release, the cutting-edge classrooms at the Toronto Catholic District School Board’s new elementary school will accommodate 600 students at Royal York Road and Eglinton Avenue. The school will be located on the former Toronto District School Board site at 100 Allanhurst Drive, in Etobicoke.

“Now more than ever, our students need modern classrooms,” said Minister Lecce. “We are investing in the children of Etobicoke by finally delivering funding for a new Catholic elementary school, so students have modern buildings that support excellence in learning. I want to thank MPP Surma for her strong and unrelenting advocacy for her community, to move this project across the finish line.”

“The new Catholic elementary school will be critical in addressing the needs of children and families in Etobicoke Centre” said MPP Surma. “This new school is needed to match the steady population growth that this neighbourhood has been experiencing.”

This brand new, modern learning environment will also provide 88 new licensed child care spaces as part of Ontario’s commitment to ensure families across the province have access to high quality, affordable child care, the media statement added.