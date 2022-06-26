Star defender Florentin Pogba expressed that he is looking forward to being a part of the ATK Mohun Bagan set-up and can’t wait to play in front of fans at the iconic Salt Lake stadium in Kolkata.

The defender has played in several countries like France, Turkey and the United States of America and thus comes in with bags of experience.

The 31-year-old defender said that he was looking for a new challenge and to discover a new country, a new championship with a new club is quite exciting for him.

“I wanted a new challenge. Coming to India, to discover a new country, new championship, new clubs and new fans, I think it’s such a good challenge for me. Above all, to be part of this big club’s history. To be honest, I’m really happy and proud to be part of ATK Mohun Bagan, one of the biggest clubs in the country,” Pogba was quoted as saying by ISL website.

“Playing in different leagues (France, USA, Turkey) helps each player to grow, and improve his game but also helps him understand his teammates and competitors better,” he added.

“Fans are the heart and soul of a club. With them, we go further. I have always loved playing with the fervour of full stadium. Can’t wait to join the team and play games in Kolkata to live and feel that special atmosphere,” said the defender.

20220626-161804