The Prayagraj police is planning to include the names of the two minor sons of slain gangster Atiq Ahmad is another charge sheet that is likely to be filed soon in connection with the murder of Umesh Pal.

The police are including the names of Atiq’s two minor sons in the case diary of Umesh Pal’s murder. The roles of all accused, including the two minor boys, has been mentioned in detail in the case diary on the basis of investigations and questioning of arrested accused, officials added.

The minor sons, both of whom are presently in a shelter home, are said to have set up FaceTime video phony apps on the phones of their mother Shaista Parveen and other accused which helped them in communicating with each other.

The charge sheet may also include the names of the slain politician’s elder sons Ali and Umar — both in jail — along with two associates whose names surfaced during investigations.

The police had submitted two charge-sheets before the SC/ST court against eight conspirators who were arrested in connection with the murders.

The first charge sheet was filed on May 26 against one Sadaqat Khan who was arrested for helping in conspiracy of Umesh Pal’s murder.

The second charge-sheet was filed on June 17 against eight people, including Atiq’s brother-in-law Dr Ikhlaq and lawyer Khan Saulat Hanif, for helping the assailants and being involved in planning of the murders.

Other accused in the case, Atiq Ahmad, his brother Ashraf, son Asad and assailants Ghulam, Vijay Chaudhary and Arbaaz have been killed while Atiq’s wife Shaista Parveen, Ashraf’s wife Zainab, sister Ayesha Noori, her two daughters and assailants Guddu Muslim, Armaan and Sabir are still at large.

Charge sheet against them would be filed once they are arrested or they surrender before the court, officials added.

Police officials said that during investigation, concrete clues about Atiq’s sons Ali and Umar were found about their involvement in planning of the murder of Umesh Pal.

Umar is lodged at Lucknow Jail in connection with abduction and assault on a Lucknow-based realtor Mohit Agarwal while his younger brother Ali is in Naini Central Jail for assault and demanding extortion money from property dealer Zeeshan a.k.a Janu.

Police officials said that Asad spoke to Umar before the attack on Umesh Pal and even met him in Lucknow Jail.

Assailants Ghulam and Guddu Muslim, along with Sadaqat, met Ali at Naini Central Jail.

Ali asked lawyer Khan Saulat Hanif to send photographs of Umesh Pal to Asad on his mobile phone.

Officials further said that the third charge-sheet by police may also include the name of a builder of Kasari Masari area. Investigations have revealed that he was constantly helping Atiq’s kin and even provided financial help to Shaista after the murder of Umesh Pal.

A restaurant owner who was earlier questioned in Umesh Pal’s murder may also be included in the list of accused as his car was used by the assailants. However, during questioning, he claimed that he sold the car to his relative a few months before the attack on Umesh Pal.

Meanwhile, ACP Varun Kumar said further action in the case would be taken on the basis of investigations.

