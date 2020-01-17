New chiefs of Army’s Northern, Southern Commands named

New Delhi, Jan 23 (IANS) Kargil War hero, Lt Gen Y.K. Joshi has been named as chief of the Indian Army’s Northern Army Command and Lt Gen C.P. Mohanty as the Southern Command chief, the Indian Army said on Thursday.

Lt Gen Joshi, who is currently the command’s Chief of the Staff, will take charge on February 1 of the Northern command, which takes care of security scenario along the border with Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir as well as with China in Ladakh.

During the Kargil war, Lt. Gen Joshi, then a Lt. Colonel, led his unit 13 JAKRIF to capture the key Tiger Hill. He was awarded the Vir Chakra, the country’s third highest battle honour, while his battalion earned two Param Vir Chakra awards, eight Vir Chakras and 14 Sena Medals, and the title,”Bravest of the Brave”.

Having wide experience of anti-terror operations in Jammu and Kashmir, he will succeed Lt Gen Ranbir Singh who retires from service on January 31.

The announcement came when Indian Army chief Gen. M.M. Naravane is on visit to Jammu and Kashmir.

Gen Naravane visited the Northern Command HQ at Udhampur on Wednesday and was briefed by Lt Gen Ranbir Singh on the prevailing situation along the Line of Control and also in the hinterland.

The Army Chief was appreciative of the efforts put in by Northern Command to meet the challenges posed by inimical elements.

Lt Gen Mohanty, who was currently General Officer Commanding, the Uttar Bharat Area, will take over as head of the Southern Command.

The position was vacant after incumbent Lt Gen S.K. Saini was appointed the Army’s Vice Chief.

