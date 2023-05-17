A brand-new entertainment concept is opening its doors today in Mississauga.

Spanning 45,000 square feet, Cineplex Junxion Erin Mills brings six auditoriums, 10,000 square feet of amusement gaming, dining, a licensed bar, and live performances all together in one place.

“We are committed to innovating and reimagining entertainment options for Canadians of all ages to provide them with the best possible guest experience – and Cineplex Junxion is a perfect example of that,” said Ellis Jacob, President and CEO, Cineplex. “The overwhelming success of our first Junxion location in Winnipeg is a testament to the demand for top-tier entertainment all in one place, and we’re excited to introduce Ontarians to Cineplex Junxion Erin Mills where they can share in the experience of enjoying the best films on the big screen, great food, amusement games, live performances, and more.”

Cineplex Junxion Erin Mills features six auditoriums with recliner seating, including one UltraAVX auditorium with D-BOX seats. It also includes a 10,000 square foot dedicated gaming area with over 100 amusement game stations, including new and popular favourites like Pac Man Battle Royale Chompionship, Asphalt 9: Legends, and Power Puck.

Guests can enjoy an array of food and beverage options in-theatre or at their leisure in the expansive dining space that includes a licensed lounge complete with floor-to-ceiling windows.

Additionally, Cineplex Junxion Erin Mills features a multi-use Experience Hub with a dedicated stage area that allows for a variety of programming, including live performances by local musical talent, sporting events, and private group bookings.

Erin Mills is the second Junxion location in Canada, after the opening of Cineplex Junxion Kildonan in Winnipeg, Manitoba last December.