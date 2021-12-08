HomeINDIANew Consul General of France meets K'taka Higher Education Minister
INDIA

New Consul General of France meets K’taka Higher Education Minister

By NewsWire
0
9

The government of France is keen to set up an Indo-French Campus Institute in Karnataka, C.N. Ashwath Narayan, Minister for Higher Education, said on Wednesday.

He said this after Thierry Berthelot, newly appointed Consul General of France in Bengaluru, met him and discussed the matter.

He also told that the French delegation had been suggested to set up the intended campus in the Bengaluru City University.

France is interested to provide courses under Health Category which include Biotech to Artificial Intelligence, Drugs and Health Products, Pharmaceutical Management, Advanced Pharmaceutical Engineering.

Under the Industry 4.0 category, it wishes to commence courses of Cyber Security, Data Analytics, Machine Learning, etc and under Ecology category it wants to commence courses of Biodiversity, Climate Change, Greener Economy, he told.

Those who study the above courses will be awarded Joint Degrees (Indo-French Degrees), the Minister said.

Under this collaboration, the curriculum, content, pedagogy will be aligned with the corporate needs. Besides, setting up research institutions and incubators will be the priority to impart global level skills to students, Narayan told.

20211208-223047

Previous articleAsian Youth Para Games: Indian contingent return home with 41 medals
Next articleI-T raids at SAGE Group premises in Bhopal, Indore
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CONTACT US

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com
Website: www.canindia.com
MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.