New Cooksville station fully operational

Customers now have full access to the transformed Cooksville GO Station, complete with an integrated six-level parking structure that adds more than 750 new parking spaces for a total of over 2,500.

The new station includes a redeveloped and modern building with upgraded pedestrian tunnels to rail platforms, eight new bus bays for GO and MiWay service, and a large glass east pavilion, that acts as an indoor waiting area while providing a clear view of the new passenger pick-up and drop-off area.

“This is a great day for Mississauga, and I want to thank the Province for its work on completing the new Cooksville GO,” said Bonnie Crombie, Mayor of Mississauga. “This new station will become a critical transit hub for our City, helping move our residents around the GTA quickly and efficiently, while also supporting our efforts to build complete communities and grow our economy,” said Bonnie Crombie, Mayor of Mississauga.

“With connections to the Milton train line and local transit, the redeveloped Cooksville GO will be a key transit hub and a base to travel across Peel, Halton and Toronto,” added Kaleed Rasheed, MPP for Mississauga East – Cooksville.

The renovated Cooksville station was officially reopened last week.