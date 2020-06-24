New couple in the block! Timothée Chalamet and Eiza Gonzalez spotted making out in Mexico

Timothée Chalamet and Eiza Gonzalez are the new lovebirds of Hollywood.

Chalamet and Gonzalez were snapped together in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, where they weren’t shy about showing PDA. Chalamet openly kissed 30-year-old Gonzalez, who looked stunning while enjoying the warm weather in a white bikini. In more pictures, the 24-year-old actor clearly appears to be enjoying himself while playing the guitar for their friends.

Chalamet reportedly split from his ex, 21-year-old Lily-Rose Depp, in April after more than a year of dating. Meanwhile, Gonzalez was last linked to actor Luke Bracey, whom she was snapped kissing in Tulum, Mexico, in December. Prior to her romance with 31-year-old Bracey, Gonzalez dated 47-year-old Josh Duhamel in 2018 and 30-year-old Liam Hemsworth in 2013. She was also linked to 36-year-old Calvin Harris in 2016, and 26-year-old Maluma in 2017.