Maintaining downward trend, new Covid cases declined to 20,378 in a day across Karnataka, and 382 succumbing to the infection, said the state health bulletin on Sunday.

“With 20,378 new cases registered on Saturday, the state’s Covid tally rose to 25,87,827, including 3,42,010 active cases, while recoveries increased to 22,17,117, with 28,053 discharged during the day, said the bulletin.

Positive cases were 20,628 and recoveries 42,444 across the state on Friday.

As epi-centre of the pandemic in the state, Bengaluru reported 4,734 fresh cases on Saturday, taking its Covid tally to 11,59,237, including 1,62,625 active cases, while 9,83,507 recovered, with 6,078 discharged in the last 24 hours.

Positive cases were 4,889 and recoveries 21,126 in Bengaluru on Friday.

The infection claimed 382 lives, including 213 in Bengaluru, taking the state’s death toll to 28,679 and the city’s toll to 13,104 since the pandemic broke out in mid-March a year ago.

Deaths were 492 across the state and 278 in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Among districts where over 1,000 new cases were reported on Saturday are 2,227 in Hassan, 1,559 in Mysuru and 1,171 in Belagavi, with the rest spread in the remaining 27 districts across the state.

Out of 1,38,809 tests conducted across the state during the day, 32,210 were through rapid antigen detection and 1,06,599 through RT-PCR method.

Positivity rate declined to14.68 per cent and case fatality rate to 1.87 per cent across the state on Saturday from 14.95 per cent and 2.38 per cent on Friday.

Meanwhile, 51,679 people, including 19,618 above 45 years of age and 29,425 in 18-44 years age group were vaccinated across the state during the day.

“Cumulatively, 1,33,96,169 beneficiaries, including senior citizens above 60 years of age, healthcare workers and frontline warriors received the jab since the vaccination drive was launched in the southern state on January 16,” added the bulletin.

–IANS

fb/sdr/