New Covid cases declined to 7,810, while 18,648 patients were discharged and 125 succumbed to the infection in a day across Karnataka, said the state health bulletin on Sunday.

“With 7,810 new cases registered on Saturday, the state’s Covid tally rose to 27,65,134, including 1,80,835 active cases, while 25,51,365 recovered, with 18,648 patients discharged during the day,” said the bulletin.

As epicentre of the pandemic in the state, Bengaluru reported only 1,348 new cases, taking its Covid tally to 11,96,688, including 85,995 active cases, while recoveries increased to 10,95,385, with 4,125 patients discharged in the last 24 hours.

The virus claimed 125 lives, including 23 in Bengaluru, taking the state’s death toll to 32,913 and the city’s toll to 15,307 since the pandemic broke out in mid-March a year ago.

Out of 1,29,617 tests conducted across the state during the day, 48,776 were through rapid antigen detection and 80,841 through RT-PCR method.

Positivity rate dipped to 6.02 per cent and case fatality rate to 1.60 per cent across the state on Saturday.

Meanwhile, 55,391 people, including 23,761 above 45 years and 29,076 in the 18-44 years age group were vaccinated across the state during the day.

“Cumulatively, 1,69,12,183 beneficiaries, including senior citizens above 60 years, healthcare workers and frontline warriors received the shot since the vaccination drive was launched across the southern state on January 16,” added the bulletin.

–IANS

fb/pgh