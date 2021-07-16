With the pandemic’s second wave curve flattening, new Covid cases dipped below 2,000 in a day, while deaths declined to 42 in Karnataka, said the state health bulletin on Friday.

“Only 1,806 new cases were registered on Thursday, taking the state’s Covid tally to 28,80,370, including 31,399 active cases, while recoveries increased to 28,12,869, with 2,748 patients discharged during the day,” said the bulletin.

As epicentre of the pandemic in the state, Bengaluru, however, reported only 411 fresh cases on Thursday, taking its Covid tally to 12,21,371, including 12,376 active cases, while 11,93,213 recovered, with 549 patients discharged in the last 24 hours.

The virus claimed 42 lives, including 10 in Bengaluru, taking the state’s death toll to 36,079 and the city’s toll to 15,781 since the pandemic broke out in mid-March a year ago.

Out of 1,52,908 tests conducted across the state during the day, 30,150 were through rapid-antigen detection and 1,22,758 through RT-PCR method.

Positivity rate dipped to 1.18 per cent and case fatality rate to 2.32 per cent across the state on Thursday.

Meanwhile, 1,88,908 people, including 97,439 above 45 years and 83,647 in the 18-44 years age group were vaccinated across the state during the day.

“Cumulatively, 2,68,06,959 beneficiaries, including senior citizens above 60 years of age, healthcare workers and frontline warriors received the dose since the vaccination drive was launched across the southern state on January 16,” added the bulletin.

–IANS

